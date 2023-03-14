AIADMK stages protest over FIR against EPS for ‘assaulting’ man at airport, blames DMK

Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ministers RB Udhayakumar and Sellur Raju on Monday staged a protest over the case filed against former Tamil Nadu chief minister and the party's interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami for allegedly assaulting a man at Madurai airport. Calling it a “false complaint”, the former ministers alleged DMK's involvement in the filing of the case.

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami

“AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami's tour of Madurai and Sivagangai districts made a big impact on the people. The DMK could not tolerate this and a false case has been registered today. This is reprehensible,” Raju said, reported news agency ANI.

He added, “If anyone thinks the ADMK can be destroyed this way, he is mistaken. Chief Minister (MK) Stalin is doing something that no one has done before. A case has been registered against an Opposition leader on a false complaint.”

Raju further questioned: “Edappadi Palaniswami served the state as chief minister for the last four years. Was Stalin ever falsely accused? This should be considered.”

Meanwhile, RB Udhayakumar said that the DMK government “took steps to scuttle EPS' campaign”.

“We appealed to the court and got permission to hold a public meeting on the leased land. The police had allowed some members of the DMK's B Team (a rival faction led by O. Panneerselvam), to hold a demonstration. In what way is this fair?” he said.

The former minister also added, “The AIADMK led by Edappadiyar is working strongly. People are eagerly waiting to see Edappadi Palaniswami become the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu.”

On Sunday, EPS and three others - his personal security officer, Sivagangai MLA P R Senthilanathan, and former minister M Manikandan - were booked on several charges for allegedly manhandling a passenger at Madurai airport.

The FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint by the passenger - identified as Y Rajeshwaran. In his complaint, the passenger said that after returning to Madurai from Singapore on Saturday, he was traveling on a shuttle bus after deboarding the aircraft when he spotted EPS and decided to go live on social media.

The passenger in his live streaming said he is traveling with an “example of a betrayer” and accused EPS of backstabbing “Chinnamma” – referring to V K Sasikala. According to Rajeshwaran, EPS' personal security officer snatched his phone and assaulted him first. He further alleged that near the airport exit, the AIADMK leaders assaulted him and hit him on his head, chest, back, and hands, leading to injuries.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK filed a counter-complaint against the passenger and accused him of abusing party leaders.

(With inputs from ANI)

