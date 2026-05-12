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AIADMK faction supports Vijay's TVK after rift with EPS: 'We accept people’s mandate'

AIADMK's Shanmugham claimed that his faction of the party has the majority of MLAs who have decided to support TVK.

Updated on: May 12, 2026 09:46 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Just days after actor-turned-politician and newly-appointed chief minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, was scrambling for support to form government in the state, AIADMK leader CV Shanmugham said on Tuesday that a faction of the party has decided to extend support to him.

CV Shanmugham claimed that they have majority of the support from party MLAs and have decided to extend support to TVK. (Screenshot/X/@ANI)

Shanmugham's remarks come amid reports of rift within AIADMK, particularly with party chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami, also known as EPS, over whether or not to support Vijay.

However, Shanmugham claimed that his faction has the majority of party MLAs who have decided to support TVK.

A total of 47 candidates won from AIADMK in the recently held Tamil Nadu polls. While EPS has support of about 20-22 MLAs, Shanmugham claimed that he has the majority support.

“We accept the people's mandate. The people's mandate is not for TVK. The mandate is for Chief Minister Vijay. The mandate is for Vijay to become the Chief Minister. We congratulate Chief Minister Vijay and we extend our support to the TVK government headed by the Chief Minister,” Shanmugham said.

 
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Home / India News / AIADMK faction supports Vijay's TVK after rift with EPS: 'We accept people’s mandate'
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