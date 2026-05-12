AIADMK faction supports Vijay's TVK after rift with EPS: 'We accept people’s mandate'

Just days after actor-turned-politician and newly-appointed chief minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, was scrambling for support to form government in the state, AIADMK leader CV Shanmugham said on Tuesday that a faction of the party has decided to extend support to him.

CV Shanmugham claimed that they have majority of the support from party MLAs and have decided to extend support to TVK. (Screenshot/X/@ANI)

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Shanmugham's remarks come amid reports of rift within AIADMK, particularly with party chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami, also known as EPS, over whether or not to support Vijay.

However, Shanmugham claimed that his faction has the majority of party MLAs who have decided to support TVK.

A total of 47 candidates won from AIADMK in the recently held Tamil Nadu polls. While EPS has support of about 20-22 MLAs, Shanmugham claimed that he has the majority support.

“We accept the people's mandate. The people's mandate is not for TVK. The mandate is for Chief Minister Vijay. The mandate is for Vijay to become the Chief Minister. We congratulate Chief Minister Vijay and we extend our support to the TVK government headed by the Chief Minister,” Shanmugham said.

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{{^usCountry}} This comes just two days after Vijay took oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, May 10. He is yet to face a floor test in Tamil Nadu legislative assembly on Wednesday, May 13, where he will have to prove his majority on the floor of the assembly through a vote of confidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes just two days after Vijay took oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, May 10. He is yet to face a floor test in Tamil Nadu legislative assembly on Wednesday, May 13, where he will have to prove his majority on the floor of the assembly through a vote of confidence. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shanmugham's big claim comes just a day ahead of Vijay's floor test. He also said that MLAs of his faction will meet Vijay to extend support to his government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shanmugham's big claim comes just a day ahead of Vijay's floor test. He also said that MLAs of his faction will meet Vijay to extend support to his government. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Amid rift with EPS, Shanmugam also claimed that the party chief wanted to ally with with DMK to form government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid rift with EPS, Shanmugam also claimed that the party chief wanted to ally with with DMK to form government. {{/usCountry}}

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