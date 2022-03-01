AIADMK protests over ex-minister’s arrest

Tamil Nadu’s main opposition, the AIADMK, on Monday protested across the state against the DMK government for the arrest of their former minister D Jayakumar following the urban local body elections held on February 19.

The Chennai police had arrested Jayakumar on February 21 on charges of assaulting and disrobing a DMK worker during the polls. A posse of policemen had reached Jayakumar’s residence that night in the city. In a video shared by Jayakumar on social media, he can be seen catching hold of a shirtless man near a polling booth. The AIADMK had alleged that the man had indulged in fake voting at a polling booth.

The dual leadership of the party, Edapaddi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, protested, demanding Jayakumar’s release. Palaniswami said that the DMK cadre indulged in irregularities and Jayakumar did the work of the police by attempting to stop it. “When voters pressed any button on the EVMs, the vote went to the DMK,” Palaniswami said while protesting from his hometown in Salem.

The Principal Sessions Judge has also denied bail to Jayakumar who as spokesperson is one of the key faces of the AIADMK.

Paneerselvam and a few AIADMK senior leaders met Jayakumar lodged in the Puzhal prison on Monday. “Chief minister (MK) Stalin and his policemen are filing false cases on AIADMK leaders and that story is continuing,” Panneerselvam told reporters after meeting him. “DMK is also forcing elected AIADMK councillors to join them.”

After the DMK formed the government last May, it has cracked down on former ministers in graft cases and so far five former ministers have been booked by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in cases of disproportionate assets. The AIADMK has been crying out political vendetta.