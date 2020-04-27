AIIMS nursing officer, parents of newborn baby test positive for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand

dehradun

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 01:02 IST

After a doctor from a military hospital in Dehradun tested positive for Covid-19 last week, a second health care worker from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, informed officials.

Apart from the health care worker, a couple, parents of a one-day old baby also tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. The newborn, however, has tested negative. With this, the tally of Covid-19 cases increased to 51 from 48 in Uttarakhand.

UB Mishra, dean of AIIMS Hospital Rishikesh said that a nursing officer working with the urology department tested positive on Sunday after first showing symptoms on April 24.

“The nursing officer first showed mild symptoms on April 24, after which his samples were taken for testing on April 25. Till now what we have understood is that the nursing officer might have contracted the virus from an asymptomatic person,” said Mishra.

The officials at AIIMS Rishikesh are now tracing close contacts of the health care worker and everyone will be quarantined and tested.

“We will be putting all the staff and patients who came in contact with the positive patient in quarantine and everyone will be tested. Patients will be discharged from the hospital only after their test results show negative. No new patient will be admitted to the block where the nursing officer worked, however, general OPD services and Covid-19 OPD will be working as usual,” added Mishra.

In Dehradun, a couple, who had their baby on Saturday also tested positive for the virus on Sunday, the source of which is being confirmed by health officials.

Dr. NS Khatri, deputy medical superintendent of Government Doon Medical College Hospital, said that the woman and her husband, who are residents of Azad Nagar Colony, a containment area in Dehradun have tested positive.

The wife tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday morning, while the husband’s reports came late in the evening. They are being shifted to the hospital.

“After the 32-year-old woman tested positive, we took samples of the baby, her husband and their domestic help. The husband tested positive on Sunday evening, while the baby and the house help have tested negative. Other close contacts of the couple are being identified and will also be tested,” said Dr. Khatri

So far, Uttarakhand has tested around 5,000 people with 51 positive cases and over 4,609 samples testing negative.