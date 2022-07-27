Aim to have flag hoisted 200 million households: Official

The Union government wants at least 200 million households to hoist or display the national flag between August 13 and 15 as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement to commemorate 75 years of independence, a senior official in culture ministry said.

It has already roped in close to 200 manufacturers, such as medium and small enterprises and self-help groups (SHGs), for production of flags in order to achieve the target, the official added.

“Hoisting of the Indian national flag by more than 200 million households between August 13 and 15 (is the aim),” the official said, wishing not to be named.

“Local tailoring units and MSMEs have been roped in for production of the flags. States have mobilised SHGs for the work,” the official added.

The ministry of textiles has identified producers who are supplying the tricolour in large quantities. Soon, all 160,000 post offices across the country will begin selling the flags for greater outreach, according to the official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had appealed to citizens to strengthen the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at homes between August 13 and 15.

In a tweet, Modi said the movement will help “deepen our connect with the national flag”.

Union minister Amit Shah held an interaction with chief ministers of all states and Union territories on July 17 to discuss the campaign, according to a statement from the culture ministry.

Meanwhile, a controversy over the campaign erupted last week after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed it was to benefit the central government’s “corporate friends”.

“Another potential scam of crores to help Modi’s corporate ‘friends’,” TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale tweeted on July 20.

“Modi Govt has launched the Har Ghar Tiranga program where it aims to have 1 Indian Flag given to every household in India paid for by the govt,” he said.

Referring to the recent amendments in the flag code that govern the use, display and hoisting of the tricolour, Gokhale said the government pushed through its agenda in order to benefit the corporates.

“Traditionally, only hand-woven Indian Flags made of cotton, silk, wool or Khadi were allowed as official flags. However, last month, Modi govt modified the rules & notified that flag made of polyester were also permissible,” he said in a tweet.

The official mentioned above, however, said the flag code was amended to ensure the flags were easily available.

“There is now flexibility in materials permitted for preparation of flags,” the official said.