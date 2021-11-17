AIMIM delegation meets Hyderabad top cop, seeks action against Waseem Rizvi over book on Prophet Mohammed

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Wednesday filed a police complaint in Hyderabad against Waseem Rizvi, the former chief of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board, seeking action against him over a book which allegedly depicts Prophet Mohammed in bad light. “Today, on behalf of the AIMIM, a delegation of party leaders met the police chief. We represented to him that Rizvi has written a book which is full of lies and bad words for the Prophet. We urged that a case be filed him against under relevant sections of the IPC,” AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who led the delegation, said.

The Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad further said that the officer assured him that the force would register a criminal case against Rizvi. He added, “We hope that once the criminal case is registered, the Telangana government will arrest him as well. This man only wants to provoke Muslims, and is being used as a tool by the anti-Muslim forces. We appeal to peace-loving people and Muslims across the country to file a criminal case against him.”

Taking to Twitter, the AIMIM said that Rizvi’s books and speeches were creating enmity against the Muslims, which, the party, said, is likely to cause a breach in peace. It has sought cases against the former UP Shia Waqf Board chief under sections 153A, 153B, 295A, 504 and 505(1)(c) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

His books and speeches are creating enmity against Muslims of India which is likely to result in a threat to the breach of peace. [2/2] — AIMIM (@aimim_national) November 17, 2021

The latest controversy surrounding Rizvi is over a book authored by him, which was released earlier this month. Titled ‘Muhammad,’ it has triggered protests in some cities of the country. Previously, he supported the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and, in November 2018, scripted and produced a film titled ‘Ram Janmabhoomi.’ When the Supreme Court, in November 2019, unanimously ruled in favour of the temple, Rizvi hailed the verdict as being the ‘best-ever.’