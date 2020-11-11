e-paper
AIMIM ready to contest Assembly polls in West Bengal: Owaisi after Bihar gains

The Hyderabad-based party, AIMIM made gains in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections. The party has won five constituencies, in the state’s Seemanchal region - Baisi, Amour, Kochadhaman, Bahadurganj and Jokihat. Party was also able to secure a vote share of 1.2 per cent in the total votes polled.

india Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 14:00 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Hyderabad
AIMIM had fielded candidates under the umbrella of "Grand Democratic Secular Front" whose chief ministerial candidate was Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), chief Upendra Kushwaha.
         

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday stated that he is ready to fight next year’s Assembly elections in West Bengal.

While responding to a question to ANI, Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad, Owaisi said, “We will contest election in West Bengal, if our party member is ready to fight. Will surely take a decision on it.”

West Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 2021. With 294 seats, a keen contest awaits the state as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tries to wrest power from Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress.

