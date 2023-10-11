AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi hails Palestine, condemns violence by Israel

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday triggered a fresh controversy while reacting to the ongoing war between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel, where he hailed Palestine and Gaza and condemned violence (mainly by Israel).

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi (ANI)

While sharing a photo of Jerusalem's Al-Aqṣā Mosque in a post on X, Owaisi wrote, “Hands of GAZA,Falasteen Zindabad. Violence Murdabaad (done mainly by Israel or any Group/organisation). Masjid e Aqsa Aabad Rahe.”

This is not the first time when the AIMIM leader supported Palestine over Israel. Earlier on Monday, the AIMIM chief said that India historically stood with Palestine. He further claimed the shift in India's policy (towards the Palestinian cause) came when the Congress came into power.

While referring to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's old video where he spoke in favour of the Palestinian cause, Owaisi has said, "A late BJP leader once said about Palestine that land worth billions has been acquired. We had released a post stamp for solidarity with Palestine. This shifted when Congress came into power."

Read here: Owaisi invokes 'late BJP leader' in Palestine solidarity remark, calls out Congress's 'shift'

The war between Israel and the Hamas terror group entered the fifth day on Wednesday after the former witnessed an unprecedented attack by Hamas militants who fired rocket barrages and stormed Israeli cities killing at least 1,200 citizens, making it the deadliest attack in the country's 75-year history, according to the Israel defence forces. In retaliation, Tel Aviv announced a war against the militant group. It also initiated a massive airstrike operation in the Gaza Strip and surrounding areas. Gaza officials reported more than 900 people killed as Israel pounded the territory with air strikes.

The Israel-Palestine conflict has its roots in the late 19th and early 20th centuries when Zionist Jews began immigrating to Palestine, then part of the Ottoman Empire, with the aim of establishing a Jewish homeland. This movement eventually led to the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948, resulting in a war between Israel and its Arab neighbors and the displacement of Palestinian Arabs.