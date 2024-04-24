AI-powered app to assist people with mental health issues: Fortis Healthcare

NEW DELHI: Fortis Healthcare on Wednesday launched an artificial intelligence-empowered application that could help people with mental health issues. Adayu Mindfulness is a dedicated vertical for comprehensive mental health care. (Photo:Fortis Healthcare)

“Fortis Healthcare is committed to integrating mental health into mainstream healthcare, a vision we have been cultivating for over a decade. Today, we take a significant step forward with the launch of our dedicated mental health vertical, ‘Adayu Mindfulness’. This new initiative not only emphasises our commitment to addressing the pervasive challenge of mental health but also showcases our innovative approach by integrating AI technology through our partnership with ‘United We Care’,” said Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, managing director and chief executive officer, Fortis Healthcare.

Raghuvanshi said this collaboration was set to transform the accessibility of mental health services, making comprehensive care available at the touch of a button. “This is more than an advancement in healthcare technology; it is a movement towards destigmatising mental health issues and enhancing the availability of care for those in need across India”.

Adayu Mindfulness is a dedicated vertical for comprehensive mental health care.

“India’s mental health burden is estimated at USD 2-3 billion with about 1 in every 8 people estimated to be suffering from a mental health disorder in some form. Hence, mental wellness solutions are pertinent, especially in a society like India where mental health is deeply stigmatised leading to lack of awareness and also where mental health experts are disproportionately distributed,” said Dr Samir Parikh, consultant psychiatrist and chairperson, Fortis National Mental Health Program, Fortis Healthcare.

“Having pioneered various initiatives and campaigns on mental health and holistic wellness, the launch of Adayu marks a new chapter in our journey as we merge innovation and AI with clinical excellence and will be offering highest level of care, striving towards our endeavour to foster awareness, improve access.”

The users will get to experience an AI-powered self-assessment tool to gain insights into their mental health status through personalised assessments administered by a virtual wellness coach, Stella.

The platform will connect individuals with trained psychiatrists, psychologists, psycho-oncologists, sports therapists, yoga experts, art-based therapy providers and also physiotherapists, reducing wait times and geographical barriers.