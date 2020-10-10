Air Force creates record of highest skydive landing at Khardung La Pass in Leh

india

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 14:00 IST

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel created a record of the highest skydive landing as they performed the manoeuvre at Khardung La Pass in Leh. It is situated at an altitude of 17,982 feet.

Wing Commander Gajanad Yadava and Warrant Officer AK Tiwari carried out the skydiving exercise to celebrate the 88th Air Force Day on October 8.

“The landing at such an altitude is extremely challenging due to low oxygen levels combined with low air density and rough and inhospitable hilly terrain,” the IAF said in an official statement.

“Both the air warriors have shown excellent professionalism, grit and determination in overcoming adverse conditions and achieving the grand success of setting a new IAF record”, the statement noted.

Indian Air Force celebrated its 88th foundation day on October 8. During the grand flypast at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad, several aircraft including newly-inducted Rafales participated in the celebration.

In his affress on the occasion, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria said that the force stands ever ready to protect the nation’s sovereignty and interests “in all circumstances”.

“I want to assure the nation the IAF will evolve and be ever ready to safeguard our nation’s sovereignty and interests,” said the Air chief.

On the ongoing standoff with China in Ladakh, Bhadauria had said, “I commend all air warriors for a quick response in the recent standoff on the northern frontiers, when we deployed our combat assets at short notice to handle any eventuality and provided proactive support to all requirements of deployment and sustenance for Indian Army.”

Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh and the IAF has made significant deployment in the region.