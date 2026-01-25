Air India cancels New York, Newark flights amid US winter storm

Air India on Saturday said it has cancelled all its flights to the US east coast for the next two days amid the forecast of a massive winter storm with heavy snowfall. Vehicles move on snow-covered Highway 67 during a winter storm Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (AP)

In a passenger advisory, the airline, which is the sole Indian air operator flying to the US directly from India, said that the cancellations were in view of the safety, well-being and convenience of its passengers and crew. A massive winter storm has swept across the US, impacting airline operations, with thousands of flights already been cancelled in view of the storm forecast.

“In view of the safety, well-being and convenience of our passengers and crew, all Air India flights to and from New York and Newark have been cancelled on January 25 and 26,” Air India said in its advisory on X.