Woman in cockpit: DGCA notices to Air India CEO, chief of flight safety

ByNeha LM Tripathi, New Delhi
May 01, 2023 01:08 AM IST

The DGCA has issued a show cause notice to Air India CEO Campbell Wilson and chief of flight safety Henry Donohoe for lapses in reporting the incident

The directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to Air India chief executive officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson and chief of flight safety Henry Donohoe for lapses in reporting an incident of a pilot letting his friend inside the cockpit in violation of safety norms in February.

DGCA had off-rostered the entire crew of Air India flight AI 915 Delhi to Dubai during which the pilot in command Captain Harsh Suri had invited his woman friend into the cockpit in violation of safety norms on February 27.

HT had first reported about the breach on April 21, prompting the civil aviation regulator to launch a probe into the matter.

“Show cause notices have been issued to CEO Air India and Chief of Flight safety both, on April 21. For the lapses in not timely reporting of the DGCA safety instructions violations to DGCA and for the delay in investigating the incident,” an official familiar with the investigation said on condition of anonymity.

“They have been given 15 days to respond,” the official added.

Air India comment was awaited till the time of going to press.

The development was a result of HT’s report that highlighted a complaint by the cabin supervisor on March 3. The complaint alleged that the captain wanted the crew to make sure the cockpit appeared welcoming before inviting his friend in, and asked that she be served food given in business class.

The airline, however, had not taken action, following which the complainant had approached DGCA. The civil aviation regulator has constituted a committee to probe the matter.

On April 21, Captain Suri, the first officer (co-pilot) and cabin crew, including the ones who were serving passengers in the economy class, were summoned by DGCA and their statements were recorded. The pilots, officials earlier said, will remain grounded till the investigation is over.

Suri has declined to comment on the matter.

The official quoted above recalled how an incident in November wherein a male passenger urinated on an elderly woman passenger on a New York-New Delhi Air India flight was reported to the top management which did not initiate any action till the matter was highlighted by the media.

“This (cockpit case) is prima facie a default yet again by the airline. Lack of timely intervention and action forced the whistleblower to escalate the matter to DGCA,” the official said.

In the wake of the February incident, Air India, in an order dated April 24, asked its crew to report all safety related matters within 12 hours.

