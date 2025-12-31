Air India crash sole survivor, freefall before sun: Images that took over internet in 2025

Protests, tragedies, wonders, wars, peace and so much more defined 2025 not just in India but around the world, most of which was captured in images as reminders of the year’s defining moments and the world’s shared realities. While a nation’s youth overthrew its government, a photographer in Arizona captured one of the most stunning images of a skydiver against the Sun, events which were captured in spectacular visuals that took the internet. Among the images that caught the world's eye and captured some of the significant events of 2025 are shown in the image - Nepal's gen Z protests (L), Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad (M), and the viral 'The fall of Iracus' image. (AFP/PTI/X-@AJamesMcCarthy)

In India too, several events marked 2025 including stampedes, an air crash, and also a military confrontation, most of which left behind their glimpse in the form of images. Here, take a look-

Air India plane crash In one of worst aviation tragedies ever, an Air India flight crashed just seconds after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, 2025, killing 260 people including crew members and passengers.

The plane was a London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner (AI171) and crashed near a densely populated locality just 33 seconds after takeoff. It was carrying 230 passengers, 10 cabin crew and two flight crew members, out of which, only one British national of Indian origin, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, seated at 11A, miraculously survived.