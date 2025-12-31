Edit Profile
    Air India crash sole survivor, freefall before sun: Images that took over internet in 2025

    Nepal's Gen Z protests, Air India plane crash, Operation Sindoor, protests over Delhi pollution — major events that defined the year 2025 captured in images .

    Updated on: Dec 31, 2025 5:26 PM IST
    Edited by Nikita Sharma
    Protests, tragedies, wonders, wars, peace and so much more defined 2025 not just in India but around the world, most of which was captured in images as reminders of the year’s defining moments and the world’s shared realities. While a nation’s youth overthrew its government, a photographer in Arizona captured one of the most stunning images of a skydiver against the Sun, events which were captured in spectacular visuals that took the internet.

    Among the images that caught the world's eye and captured some of the significant events of 2025 are shown in the image - Nepal's gen Z protests (L), Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad (M), and the viral 'The fall of Iracus' image. (AFP/PTI/X-@AJamesMcCarthy)
    Among the images that caught the world's eye and captured some of the significant events of 2025 are shown in the image - Nepal's gen Z protests (L), Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad (M), and the viral 'The fall of Iracus' image. (AFP/PTI/X-@AJamesMcCarthy)

    In India too, several events marked 2025 including stampedes, an air crash, and also a military confrontation, most of which left behind their glimpse in the form of images. Here, take a look-

    Air India plane crash

    In one of worst aviation tragedies ever, an Air India flight crashed just seconds after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, 2025, killing 260 people including crew members and passengers.

    The plane was a London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner (AI171) and crashed near a densely populated locality just 33 seconds after takeoff. It was carrying 230 passengers, 10 cabin crew and two flight crew members, out of which, only one British national of Indian origin, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, seated at 11A, miraculously survived.

    The ill-fated Dreamliner crashed into a doctors' hostel of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Ahmedabad turning the structure into a charred wreck and killing several people present inside the building during the tragedy. Vishwash Kumar Ramesh was the sole passenger who survived the crash. (File Photos/PTI)
    The ill-fated Dreamliner crashed into a doctors' hostel of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Ahmedabad turning the structure into a charred wreck and killing several people present inside the building during the tragedy. Vishwash Kumar Ramesh was the sole passenger who survived the crash. (File Photos/PTI)

    Operation Sindoor/Pahalgam attack

    A brutal terrorist attack, one of the worst in India in recent years, shocked the nation as 26 people, most of whom were civilians and tourists, were killed in cold blood by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

    In response, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ to target terror sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir during the early hours of May 7, leading to a four-day long military confrontation between both the countries.

    In a show of strength, India's two women officers — Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi — took centre stage and addressed the nation on the developments of the military operation.

    Foreign secretary Vikram Misri (centre) with Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi (left) and Indian Air Force officer Wing Commander Vyomika Singh (right) addressing the media after ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7. (File Photo/PTI)
    Foreign secretary Vikram Misri (centre) with Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi (left) and Indian Air Force officer Wing Commander Vyomika Singh (right) addressing the media after 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7. (File Photo/PTI)

    Nepal's gen Z protests

    The youth of Nepal rose against the country's establishment in 2025 triggered by their government's ban of social media sites, which was later taken back, and alleged rampant corruption in the country among several other issues. In September 2025, Nepal's gen-Z took to streets to demonstrate their anger with the state of affairs, eventually burning down government buildings and overthrowing the government of their former Prime Minister KP Oli. On September 12, Sushila Karki, 73, took oath as interim prime minister of Nepal ahead of the country's general elections slated for next year.

    Protesters carry Nepal's national flag as they ride a police truck outside the President House in Kathmandu on September 9, 2025. (File Photo/Prabin Ranabhat/AFP)
    Protesters carry Nepal's national flag as they ride a police truck outside the President House in Kathmandu on September 9, 2025. (File Photo/Prabin Ranabhat/AFP)

    Protests in Delhi over air pollution

    As winters arrived in Delhi in 2025, the season brought along with it the yearly infamous streak of spike in air pollution in the national capital, forcing people to streets to protest against the rising AQI levels in the city. Several protesters were detained in November 2025 by the Delhi police, a glimpse of which was captured in a heart-wrenching photo.

    Police personnel detain a protester demonstrating against worsening air quality in the national capital near on November 23, 2025. (File Photo/PTI)
    Police personnel detain a protester demonstrating against worsening air quality in the national capital near on November 23, 2025. (File Photo/PTI)

    IndiGo crisis

    The last month of 2025 saw a major flight cancellation crisis by one of India biggest airlines, IndiGo, with thousands of passengers stranded on airports across India. Following the crisis, which caused major uproar, the civil aviation ministry gave its nod to two news airlines – Al Hind Air and FlyExpress – which are set to take to the skies next year.

    The IndiGo flight cancellation crisis began on December 2 and saw its worst day on December 5 with over 1,500 flights being cancelled across India on that day, before the situation was gradually under control. (File Photo/PTI )
    The IndiGo flight cancellation crisis began on December 2 and saw its worst day on December 5 with over 1,500 flights being cancelled across India on that day, before the situation was gradually under control. (File Photo/PTI )

    Mahakumbh 2025

    The beginning of this year saw one of the largest human gatherings as Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj hosted the ‘Mahakumbh’ which drew crowd of around 66 crore people over the span of more than an month from January 13 to February 26th. However, the grand event was also marked by a tragedy which saw dozens of people die in a stampede that broke out during early hours of January 29. The stampede broke out as lakhs of pilgrims made their way to the Triveni Sangam for a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar.

    L- People scrambled through the luggage and clothes to find their belongings left behind at the site of the stampede that broke out in the wee hours of January 29, 2025 during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj. R- Monalisa, who was a garland seller at the Maha Kumbh, who became an internet sensation for her striking appearance. (AFP/Instagra-@monalisabhosle_official)
    L- People scrambled through the luggage and clothes to find their belongings left behind at the site of the stampede that broke out in the wee hours of January 29, 2025 during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj. R- Monalisa, who was a garland seller at the Maha Kumbh, who became an internet sensation for her striking appearance. (AFP/Instagra-@monalisabhosle_official)

    New Delhi Railway Station stampede

    Another tragedy struck the nation during the Mahakumbh mela when at least 18 people died at the New Delhi Railway Station in a stampede as thousands of pilgrims sought to reach Prayagraj for the mela on February 15. The stampede was triggered by a flood of passengers and a series of mismanaged circumstances - delayed trains, contradictory platform announcements, and overwhelmed infrastructure.

    The February 15 stampede at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) resulted in at least 18 deaths. (File Photo/PTI)
    The February 15 stampede at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) resulted in at least 18 deaths. (File Photo/PTI)

    Red fort blast

    The national capital was shook to its core when a powerful explosion tore through a car parked near the Red Fort on November 10, following which, several other vehicles were also set ablaze. The blast occurred near gate number 1 of the Lal Quila Metro Station and was so intense, according to witnesses, that it shattered the windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard across nearby buildings.

    The blast near Red Fort was so powerful that it shattered windows of vehicles parked several metres away. (File/Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
    The blast near Red Fort was so powerful that it shattered windows of vehicles parked several metres away. (File/Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

    'The fall of Icarus'

    An image that caught the world's eye and affection for not just its technical brilliance but also the striking and ethereal nature of it was when photographer Andrew McCarthy captured a skydiver freefalling with the Sun in the backdrop. The image features skydiver Gabriel Brown free falling from a small propeller powered aircraft, perfectly aligned with the flaming solar disc. The photographer named the image ‘The Fall of a Icarus’.

    Photographer Andrew McCarthy said that "immense planning and technical precision was required for this absolutely preposterous (but real) view." (X/@AJamesMcCarthy)
    Photographer Andrew McCarthy said that "immense planning and technical precision was required for this absolutely preposterous (but real) view." (X/@AJamesMcCarthy)
    © 2025 HindustanTimes