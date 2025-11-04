Air India Delhi-Bengaluru flight diverted to Bhopal after technical snag

An Air India flight from Delhi to Bengaluru was diverted to Bhopal after a suspected technical issue was detected mid-air, the airline said on Tuesday. Air India reiterated that the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew remain its top priority. (PTI file photo)

The aircraft, operating as flight AI2487, landed safely at Bhopal, where it underwent precautionary checks that are expected to take an extended time for rectification, the airline spokesperson said.

"Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers by this unforeseen situation. Our ground team at Bhopal has been providing immediate assistance and support to the passengers. Every effort is being made to fly the passengers to their destination at the earliest," the spokesperson added.

The airline reiterated that the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew remain its top priority.

Meanwhile, an Air India San Francisco-Delhi flight made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbataatar in Mongolia after the flight crew suspected a technical issue en route, the airline said in a statement.

Passengers of the Air India flight to New Delhi via Kolkata were disembarked and were given hotel arrangements, a statement by an Air India Spokesperson said.