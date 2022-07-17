Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / AI Express Calicut-Dubai flight diverted to Muscat after burning smell: Report
india news

AI Express Calicut-Dubai flight diverted to Muscat after burning smell: Report

Early on Sunday, an IndiGo flight between Sharjah and Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi after the pilot reported a technical snag.
Air India Express Calicut-Dubai flight diverted to Muscat: Report
Published on Jul 17, 2022 01:11 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Air India Express aircraft VT-AXX operating flight IX-355 (Calicut-Dubai) on Saturday night diverted to Muscat as during cruise, a burning smell emitted from one of the vents in the forward galley, news agency ANI reported citing the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The DGCA said on July 16, an aircraft of Ethiopian Airlines from Addis Ababa to Bangkok made an emergency landing at Kolkata airport due to a pressurisation issue.

The burning smell was coming from one of the vents in the forward galley and pilots, therefore, diverted the plane to Muscat and landed safely, the officials said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident, officials noted.

Early on Sunday, an IndiGo flight between Sharjah and Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi after the pilot reported a technical snag.

On July 14, IndiGo's Delhi-Vadodara flight was diverted to Jaipur out of precaution as vibrations were observed in the engines of the aircraft for a second.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating both the incidents, officials noted.

In a statement about Sunday's incident, IndiGo said its flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad, was diverted to Karachi.

RELATED STORIES

"The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad," it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
air india express indigo
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP