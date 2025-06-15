Search Search
Air India Express Kolkata-Hindon flight delayed due to snag in aircraft

Jun 15, 2025 04:24 PM IST

The flight – IX 1511 – took from the Kolkata Airport at 2pm after a seven-hour delay.

An Air India Express flight from Uttar Pradesh's Hindon to Kolkata was delayed on Sunday after the aircraft developed a snag.

The Air India Express flight is expected to land at Hindon airport at around 4.30pm.(PTI/file)
“Our Kolkata - Hindon flight operated, with a delay, due to a snag on the originally assigned aircraft,” a spokesperson for Air India Express said. 

"Guests were offered complimentary rescheduling or cancellation with a full refund. We regret the inconvenience," it added.

The flight – IX 1511 – took from the Kolkata Airport at 2pm after a seven-hour delay. It is expected to land at Hindon airport at around 4.30pm. 

The incident comes days after a flight of Air India, the parent company, crashed in Ahmedabad, killing over 270 people.

Air India's London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171) flight crashed into a medical hostel complex in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar on June 12, moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Among those killed were 241 out of 242 passengers and crew on board the aircraft.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Air India Express Kolkata-Hindon flight delayed due to snag in aircraft
