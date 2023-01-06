Air India flight 'urination' incident accused Shankar Mishra sacked by employer Wells Fargo

Shankar Mishra, a Mumbai man who allegedly urinated on an elderly woman on a New York-Delhi Air India flight on November 26, has been terminated by his company, Wells Fargo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The US financial services company in a statement on Friday said the allegations against Shankar Mishra were "deeply disturbing".

"Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo," the company said.

"We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiry be directed to them," the statement added.

Also Read | ‘Clothes soaked in urine… I was forced to face accused’: Victim slams Air India

After media news of Mishra allegedly urinating on a woman co-passenger on board an Air India flight on November 26 was reported, the Delhi Police on January 5 wrote to the concerned authorities seeking a lookout circular (LOC) against Mishra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mishra worked as a vice president for Wells Fargo in India which is a multinational financial services corporation headquartered in California.

Mishra has been charged with sexual harassment and obscenity by the Delhi Police. After being booked for the act on Wednesday, the airline barred him from flying for 30 days.

Air India also filed a complaint against him at the Palam police station in Delhi. But the ban is being compared to that of the comedian Kunal Kamra who was barred from flying in multiple airlines including Air India for six months, for allegedly passing comments on journalist Arnab Goswami, questioning his journalistic ethics and also calling him a "coward".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON