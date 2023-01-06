‘Clothes soaked in urine… I was forced to face accused’: Victim slams Air India

The woman, who complained about a male co-passenger urinating on her during an Air India flight on November 26, alleged that despite her unwillingness, she was forced to confront the accused, Shankar Mishra, and negotiate with him, according to the FIR registered on Wednesday.

The woman had even told the Air India crew that she did not want to see his face and was "stunned" when the offender was brought before her and “started crying and profusely apologising”.

The Delhi Police's FIR against the accused shows that Mishra also begged her to not lodge a complaint, saying he was a family man and did not wish his wife and child to be affected by the incident, news agency PTI reported.

Woman shares horror:

> According to the FIR, shortly after lunch was served and the lights were switched off on board AI 102 on November 26, the inebriated male passenger seated in Business Class seat 8A walked to the elderly woman's seat, unzipped his pants and urinated on her.

> The accused kept standing there until the person sitting next to the woman told him to go back, at which point he "staggered back to his seat".

> “I immediately got up to notify the stewardess of what had happened. My clothes, shoes and bag were soaked in urine. The bag contained my passport, travel documents and currency. The flight staff refused to touch them, sprayed my bag and shoes with disinfectant, and took me to the bathroom and gave me a set of airline pyjamas and socks,” the woman alleged.

‘Crew said no other seats were available’

> "I asked the staff for a change of seat but was told that no other seats were available. However, another business class passenger who had witnessed my plight and was advocating for me pointed out that there were seats available in first class."

> After standing for 20 minutes, the victim was offered a small seat used by airline staff where she sat for about two hours. She was then asked to return to her own seat. When she refused, the victim was offered the steward's seat for the rest of the journey, the FIR stated.

> "In my already distraught state, I was further disoriented by being made to confront and negotiate with the perpetrator of the horrific incident in close quarters," the FIR stated.

> The woman also accused the crew of being "deeply unprofessional" and said they were not proactive in managing a "very sensitive and traumatic situation".

Lookout circular issued against Shankar Mishra

> A lookout circular has been issued against Mishra to prevent him from fleeing the country, the police said, adding that efforts were being taken to arrest him.

> Based on the victim's complaint, a case was registered under sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code as well as under Aircraft Rules.

Air India CEO tells staff to report improper behaviour

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, in an internal communication to employees, told airline staff to report any improper behaviour on aircraft to authorities at the earliest even if the matter appeared to have been settled.

