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Air India flyer breaks window pane before landing; ‘No Fly’ action under review

The incident occurred on Air India flight AI1879 from Chandigarh to Delhi on June 7 as the aircraft was preparing to land

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 04:34 pm IST
By Neha LM Tripathi, Prawesh Lama
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A Delhi bound Air India passenger who broke a window pane on a Chandigarh-Delhi flight on Sunday has been referred to the airline’s internal committee, which will decide whether to declare him “unruly” and place him on the no-fly list, two officials familiar with the matter said.

The passenger broke the inner glass pane of a window despite being given several verbal and written warnings. (Air India | Official Facebook)

The incident occurred on Air India flight AI1879 from Chandigarh to Delhi on June 7 as the aircraft was preparing to land.

“The passenger broke the inner glass pane of a window despite being given several verbal and written

warnings by the crew,” one of the officials said.

“The ground staff was informed and he was handed over to airport staff and security personnel after the flight landed in Delhi,” another official added.

Confirming the incident, an Air India spokesperson said, “Flight AI1879 operating from Chandigarh to Delhi on June 7 landed safely at Delhi following an incident involving an unruly passenger during the flight. The cockpit crew followed the standard operating procedure and, after issuing warnings to the passenger, reported the matter to the security team at Delhi airport. Safety of passengers, crew and the aircraft was never compromised at any point during the flight.”

“The passenger is a resident of Patna. The matter has been referred to the airline’s internal committee, which will assess whether he should be classified as an unruly passenger and whether further action should be taken under applicable rules,” the official said.

Officials also said that a passenger attempted to escape while in police custody at Delhi airport on Monday morning.

“While being escorted by Delhi Police at Terminal 3, he managed to break away and run towards the forecourt area. However, CISF’s quick response team (QRT) personnel spotted him and apprehended him within minutes before handing him back to the police,” a second airport official said on condition of anonymity.

“During the inquiry, his parents informed police that he was a person with mental health issues and requested that he be allowed to travel to Patna. Air India, however, did not permit him to board another flight because of the ongoing proceedings related to the incident,” he said.

“After the completion of necessary formalities, he was released and handed over to his parents,” the official confirmed.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neha LM Tripathi

Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prawesh Lama

Prawesh Lama, an Associate Editor at Hindustan Times with nearly two decades of frontline reporting experience across India’s conflict zones, border regions, and disaster-hit areas. He writes on internal security, insurgency, the Northeast, and Left-wing extremism and has reported from India’s hinterland and some of the most sensitive and strategically critical regions.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
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