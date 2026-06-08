3 Air India aircraft at Delhi airport's Terminal 2 damaged by rain, winds

New Delhi: Three Air India aircraft parked at the Delhi airport’s Terminal 2 (T2) sustained damage on Sunday when strong winds and heavy rain displaced nearby ground support equipment, causing it to strike the planes, airport officials said. The incident occurred during a spell of rain and gusty winds that swept through the Capital on Sunday. (Photo for representation (HT))

Officials from the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said that the three narrow-body aircraft had to be withdrawn from service following the incident.

“Three Air India aircraft were damaged due to ground support equipment hitting the aircraft as they moved from their position due to sudden strong wind and rain. The incident occurred at 4.40pm,” an airport official said.

The incident occurred during a spell of rain and gusty winds that swept through the Capital on Sunday, disrupting airport operations and affecting flight schedules.

“No weather warning had been issued by the Air Traffic Control (ATC) to either the airport operator or airlines ahead of the sudden deterioration in weather conditions,” an airport official said.

Air India did not comment on the incident.

However, an official familiar with the matter said aircraft belonging to other airlines were also affected by the severe weather, adding that while all three damaged Air India aircraft have been grounded for inspection and repairs, two are expected to return to service shortly.

“We are investigating the matter,” the official said.