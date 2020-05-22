Air India, other carriers open ticket booking after govt announces resumption of air travel

india

Updated: May 22, 2020 11:13 IST

National carrier Air India on Friday tweeted that it will start booking of tickets for domestic journey from today. The announcement comes days after after the government announced reopening of air travel from May 25.

On Thursday, the Civil Aviation Ministry gave details of 383 routes across the country where air travel will resume after a gap of two months.

“Good News! Our Domestic Flight Bookings will start from 1230 hrs today. To book login to http://airindia.in or contact authorised travel agents or visit our booking offices or call customer care,” Air India said on Twitter.

Many private players had announced resumption of bookings for domestic travel after the government’s announcement. Carriers like IndiGo and GoAir had started accepting bookings on their website. Anothe rprivate carrier Vistara welcomed the moved to resume domestic flights, which were grounded on March 25, the day restrictions were first imposed in the country.

“Aviation is a growth engine for the economy and resumption of air travel will give great impetus to the government’s overall efforts in helping the country eventually return to normalcy,” Vistara CEO Leslie Thng said.

While IndiGo is accepting bookings from May 25 - the fisrt day of the resumption of air travel - Vistara and GoAir have opened bookings from June 1.

The government also issued guidelines for air travel on Thursday. It has asked passengers to report at least two hours before departure, declare health status at the airport, complete the check-in process online, travel light and minimise use of the toilets once inside the flight.

The rules advised passengers to carry just one cabin baggage and one check-in baggage, and said there will be no meal on board.

In addition, “very elderly, pregnant ladies, passengers with health issues” have been asked to avoid air travel. A person residing in a containment zone will not be allowed inside the airport, the guidelines said.

Before boarding the flight, passengers will be provided with a safety kit - containing a mask, a face shield and a sanitiser - by their airlines.