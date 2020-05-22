e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Air India, other carriers open ticket booking after govt announces resumption of air travel

Air India, other carriers open ticket booking after govt announces resumption of air travel

On Thursday, the Civil Aviation Ministry gave details of 383 routes across the country where air travel will resume after a gap of two months.

india Updated: May 22, 2020 11:13 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Planes have been grounded since March when a nationwide lockdown was imposed to check the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19.
Planes have been grounded since March when a nationwide lockdown was imposed to check the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19.(PTI Phoro)
         

National carrier Air India on Friday tweeted that it will start booking of tickets for domestic journey from today. The announcement comes days after after the government announced reopening of air travel from May 25.

On Thursday, the Civil Aviation Ministry gave details of 383 routes across the country where air travel will resume after a gap of two months.

“Good News! Our Domestic Flight Bookings will start from 1230 hrs today. To book login to http://airindia.in or contact authorised travel agents or visit our booking offices or call customer care,” Air India said on Twitter.

Many private players had announced resumption of bookings for domestic travel after the government’s announcement. Carriers like IndiGo and GoAir had started accepting bookings on their website. Anothe rprivate carrier Vistara welcomed the moved to resume domestic flights, which were grounded on March 25, the day restrictions were first imposed in the country.

“Aviation is a growth engine for the economy and resumption of air travel will give great impetus to the government’s overall efforts in helping the country eventually return to normalcy,” Vistara CEO Leslie Thng said.

While IndiGo is accepting bookings from May 25 - the fisrt day of the resumption of air travel - Vistara and GoAir have opened bookings from June 1.

The government also issued guidelines for air travel on Thursday. It has asked passengers to report at least two hours before departure, declare health status at the airport, complete the check-in process online, travel light and minimise use of the toilets once inside the flight.

The rules advised passengers to carry just one cabin baggage and one check-in baggage, and said there will be no meal on board.

In addition, “very elderly, pregnant ladies, passengers with health issues” have been asked to avoid air travel. A person residing in a containment zone will not be allowed inside the airport, the guidelines said.

Before boarding the flight, passengers will be provided with a safety kit - containing a mask, a face shield and a sanitiser - by their airlines.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone Amphan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In