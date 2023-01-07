Air India passenger, who 'urinated' on woman, arrested from Bengaluru

Shankar Mishra, the Air India flyer who had allegedly urinated on a co-passenger while being drunk on a flight from New York to Delhi, has been arrested in Bengaluru, Delhi Police officials said.

Mishra has been brought to Delhi from Bengaluru, the officials added. He had been on the run since he left his Bengaluru residence. Mishra had also switched off his mobile phone after learning about the police case against him.



After the incident of Mishra allegedly urinating on his co-passenger was reported, the Delhi Police on January 5 had issued a look out notice to the concerned authorities after filing a case of sexual harassment and obscenity against him.



According to a PTI report, the Bengaluru police assisted Delhi police in arresting Shankar Mishra from Sanjay Nagar area in city. The accused is said to have been staying in his sister's place.



The arrest comes day after he was sacked by Wells Fargo, the California-headquartered multinational financial services company. “Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo”, the company had said in a statement.



On Friday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in an advisory asked the airlines to file a complaint anytime a passenger has been found to be unruly on board. The aviation regulator warned them of strict actions if found not complying with the regulations on flight safety.



“Head of operations are hereby advised to sensitise pilots, cabin crew and director-in-flight services of their respective airlines on the topic of handling of unruly passenger through appropriate means under intimation to DGCA… Any non-compliance towards applicable regulations will be dealt with strictly and invite enforcement action”, the DGCA said in its advisory.

