Air India pilot Arvind Kathpalia to lose airport access

Senior Air India pilot Arvind Kathpalia, stripped of his flying licence for three years and demoted after failing an alcohol test shortly before he was to command a flight from New Delhi to London on November 11, is set to lose his automatic access to airports. The civil aviation ministry has started the process of revoking Kathpalia’s airport entry pass.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), which issues the passes to airline employees and crew, has asked Air India to surrender Kathpalia’s pass, which allows him access to all airports and all areas within airports. “We have asked Air India to submit his pass as he is not a licence holder now. The pass is issued to pilots with valid commercial pilot licence. Senior members of airlines, who often have to visit the airports, are also issued a pass. But in his case, he is not member of Air India board now, so he will not be allowed to enter the airport (other than as a passenger),” said a BCAS official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“Also, till the (time the) airline submits his pass, we have asked airports to not allow him in case he tries to enter using his airport entry pass.”

Kathpalia, who was removed from the post of director (operations) after he tested positive for alcohol content, has been demoted to executive director without any portfolio. Civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu approved his removal. Air India has also ordered a vigilance enquiry in the matter.

An Air India spokesperson said that since Kathpalia will be without a portfolio, his entry pass will be submitted to BCAS and that he will not be required to visit airports for official purposes.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended the flying licence of the 56-year-old Air India pilot for three years on November 12, a day after he was found to have an unacceptably high blood alcohol count just before he was scheduled to pilot a flight.

“The selection commission selects the director (operations) and usually the senior most pilot gets the job. Kathpalia was selected following the procedure and since he has now been removed, he automatically becomes executive director, which is a demotion. He was not sacked by the aviation ministry so he will be assigned some designation. He can come to office but will not be part of any meeting,” said an Air India official who asked not to be named.

Kathpalia was previously suspended for three months in January when he tested positive for alcohol consumption during a pre-flight breathalyser test. He had resumed duty after serving the suspension.

As per the recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, the level of blood alcohol compatible (BAC) with safe flying is ‘zero’. Kathpalia had 007% BAC.

A third violation could mean the permanent cancellation of his flying licence.

“When a senior pilot, who is also part of top management, violates rules blatantly, he should not be allowed to continue. By demoting him to ED, Air India is ensuring that he retires with all the privileges. He should not be allowed to burn taxpayers’ money and his airport entry pass should also be revoked immediately,” said captain Mohan Ranganathan, an aviation safety expert.

On January 19 last year, Kathpalia flew a Delhi-Bengaluru flight AI 174 without going through the mandatory breathalyser test. He did not even take the test after landing in Bengaluru.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 07:30 IST