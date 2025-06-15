Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
Air India plane crash: Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani’s body identified

ByMaulik Pathak
Jun 15, 2025 01:53 PM IST

A total of 32 DNAs have been identified so far and 14 bodies have been handed over to their respective family members

Ahmedabad: DNA testing has confirmed the death of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani in the June 12 Air India Flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad, a senior government official aware of the matter said on Sunday.

Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani (ANI File Photo)
Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani (ANI File Photo)

“His (Rupani’s) DNA sample was matched a few minutes ago,” the official said while speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers and crew from Ahmedabad to London, crashed into a medical college hostel in Meghaninagar on June 12, moments after takeoff. The disaster claimed 241 lives, including 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian, with Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, seated in 11A, as the sole survivor with minor injuries.

The crash also killed several medical students and other people on the ground, as the plane ignited a massive fireball.

Rupani, 68, was traveling to visit his daughter in London. To identify victims, forensic teams are conducting extensive DNA sampling at a dedicated facility in Ahmedabad. Relatives of passengers, including Rupani’s family, have provided samples, which were matched with remains recovered from the wreckage.

The process, ongoing round-the-clock, is challenging due to the crash’s intensity, requiring meticulous analysis to ensure accurate identification. Rupani’s final rites will be held in his hometown in Rajkot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the site, said, “Vijaybhai’s leadership transformed Gujarat; his loss is profound.” Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel said, “Rupani’s vision and crisis leadership were unparalleled. Gujarat grieves deeply.”

Air India and Tata Group announced 1 crore compensation for victims’ families and 25 lakh interim payments. In Rajkot, Rupani’s hometown, preparations for his final rites are underway.

Medical superintendent of Civil Hospital Dr. Rajnish Patel told reporters today that a total of 32 DNAs have been identified so far and 14 bodies have been handed over to their respective family members.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
