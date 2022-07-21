Home / India News / Air India's Dubai-Cochin flight diverted to Mumbai due to technical glitch
Air India's Dubai-Cochin flight diverted to Mumbai due to technical glitch

An Air India Boeing 787 operating as flight AI 934 from Dubai to Cochin had to be diverted to Mumbai due to pressurisation loss in the cabin.
The flight landed safely, the DGCA said on Thursday.(Photo for representational purpose only)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 07:38 PM IST
HT News Desk

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

