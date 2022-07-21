Air India's Dubai-Cochin flight diverted to Mumbai due to technical glitch
An Air India Boeing 787 operating as flight AI 934 from Dubai to Cochin had to be diverted to Mumbai due to pressurisation loss in the cabin.
An Air India Boeing 787 operating as flight AI 934 from Dubai to Cochin had to be diverted to Mumbai due to pressurisation loss in the cabin. The flight landed safely, the DGCA said on Thursday.
