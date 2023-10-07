Air India shares first look of its aircraft with new logo, design

Airline major Air India on Saturday shared the first look of its aircraft with the new livery and logo. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Air India posted pictures of its aircraft and wrote, “Here's the first look of the majestic A350 in our new livery at the paint shop in Toulouse. Our A350s start coming home this winter...”

Air India aircraft with its new livery and logo.(X/Air India)

As a part of its rebranding exercise conducted in August, Air India unveiled its new logo and colour scheme. The updated logo reimagines the airline's classic Maharaja mascot with a contemporary twist. It features a sleeker, more stylized design and a fresh color palette, incorporating shades of red, white, and purple.

The color scheme maintains the distinctive red lettering associated with Air India, albeit with a new and unique font. Additionally, the revised scheme includes a prominent red patch on the underside of the aircraft, complemented by the words "Air India" displayed in white.

Speaking about Air India's new logo, ‘The Vista’, Tata Sons Chairman Chandrashekaran said earlier, “The new logo that you see here today… the vista signified by that historically used window singnifies limitless possibilities, progress, confidence and all of it.”

“We are focusing on upgrading all human resource aspect... While we have ordered a large number of aircraft… We have to refurbish and get our current fleet in acceptable level... It is going to be a lot of hard work but the path is clear…" he added.

On January 27, 2022, Tata Sons, through its wholly owned subsidiary Talace Private Limited, acquired a complete ownership stake in the financially struggling Air India. Following this acquisition, Tata Sons revealed its intention to merge Air India and Vistara into a single unified entity.