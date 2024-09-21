Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Air India to upgrade its entire narrow-body fleet by mid-2025’

ByNeha LM Tripathi
Sep 21, 2024 07:56 AM IST

Narrow-body aircraft are the mainstay of domestic airline operations for most airlines, with wide-body ones typically flown on long-haul routes

Air India, which will soon have its sister airline Vistara merge into it, aims to upgrade all its narrow-body aircraft by mid-2025, chief executive Campbell Wilson said in an internal communication to staff on Friday.

Air India completed two years on September 15 since it embarked on a five-year Vihaan.AI transformation plan. (HT Photo)
Air India completed two years on September 15 since it embarked on a five-year Vihaan.AI transformation plan. (HT Photo)

Narrow-body aircraft are the mainstay of domestic airline operations for most airlines, with wide-body ones typically flown on long-haul routes.

“First, we commenced the refit of 67 narrowbody aircraft with new cabin configurations and seats. With three to four aircraft to be retrofitted each month, the entire narrowbody fleet should be upgraded by mid-2025,” his email read.

Work on upgrading Air India’s 40 legacy 787 and 777 aircraft --- which are wide-body jets – on long-haul routes to the UK and US, will follow as soon as the seats, which have been selected, are certified and delivered, the mail added.

Air India completed two years on September 15 since it embarked on a five-year Vihaan.AI transformation plan.

“In our just-published financial results, we also reported that consolidated losses reduced by over 50% year-on-year, and consolidated operating revenues rose by 25% to the highest-ever level,” the CEO said.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On