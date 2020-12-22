Air India waives penalties for rescheduling bookings to UK, Oman, and Saudi Arabia till Dec 31

india

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 16:31 IST

National carrier Air India on Tuesday announced one-time free rescheduling of tickets for passengers travelling from the United Kingdom, Oman and Saudi Arabia after the government’s decision to stop air travel in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Air India said that passengers who were booked to travel on now suspended flights from the UK, Oman, and Saudi Arabia can avail a one-time free rescheduling for travel completed within December 31.

“All penalties for one-time rescheduling, cancellation, rerouting will be waived for bookings between 22nd & 31st December,” it further said.

While travel to the UK has been suspended till December 31 over a new coronavirus strain found there, the services to Oman and Saudi Arabia has been temporarily halted for a week after a directive from these countries to check the spread of Covid-19.

Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry suspended all commercial travel for a week starting Monday and warned that it might be extended further depending on the circumstances. Oman too has decided to halt passenger traffic via air, land, and sea ports for a week; freights, however, are exempted from this ban.

The Union health ministry on Tuesday released a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for epidemiological surveillance to guide the international airports and the state governments regarding the measures to be taken after passengers started arriving in the country from the UK.

Air India along with British Airways, Vistara, and Virgin Atlantic had been plying flights to and from the UK under an air bubble agreement between the two countries.