 Air India's Boeing 747 takes final flight from Mumbai with ‘wing wave’ manoeuvre | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Air India's Boeing 747 takes final flight from Mumbai with ‘wing wave’ manoeuvre

Reported by Yogesh Naik
Apr 22, 2024 01:32 PM IST

Air India bids farewell to its last Boeing 747, marking the end of an era for the iconic jumbo jet, as it departs from Mumbai.

Air India bid adieu to its last remaining Boeing 747 on Monday, marking the end of an era for the iconic jumbo jet. The aircraft, once registered as VT-EVA and christened "Agra," departed from Mumbai's airport for the final time after it was sold to a foreign company.

The pilots treated spectators to a rare "Wing Wave" manoeuvre,
The pilots treated spectators to a rare "Wing Wave" manoeuvre,

One of the two Boeing 747 aircraft which are in good condition flew off from Mumbai on Monday morning and the other is expected to fly off soon.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Two other Boeing 747 planes will be broken down in Mumbai for parts.

Read: Air India set to fly Dubai with Airbus A350 planes

De-registered by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) last year following its retirement, the aircraft underwent a symbolic transformation as its Air India insignia and titles were removed, making way for a temporary American registration, N940AS, enabling its departure from its former home base.

“Today, one of the former Air India Boeing 747s left Mumbai for the last time. Once registered VT-EVA and named “Agra”, it was de-registered by the DGCA last year after retirement, and its “Air India” titles and logos were removed. Hence a temporary American registration, N940AS was applied to it last week, to permit it to fly out of its former home base, towards an uncertain future,” Debasish Chakraverty, an aviation historian said.

Read: Air India staff throws passenger’s musical instruments, luggage while loading. Watch shocking video

As the clock struck 10:47am, the pilots ferrying out the aircraft performed a “Wing Wave”, an aviation tradition reserved for retiring or concluding flights, over the skies of Santa Cruz.

“It was rather nostalgic for me to see this aircraft leave Bombay for the last time, from the terrace of my apartment building in Santa Cruz. My father was an Air India pilot and flew the early Air India Boeing 747s, in the ‘70s & ‘80s. As a child, I would stand at my window and see Air India Boeing 747s (including those flown by him) take off, bound for their destinations half a world away,” Chakraverty recounted.

“In those days, the sound of the 747’s four Pratt & Whitney JT9D engines was unmistakably unique, and I could identify them by sound before I could spot it. The “wing wave” reminded me of Dad - perhaps saying goodbye to the Air India 747s that he loved to fly.”

“Now, as an Aviation enthusiast and Air India historian, it was a bitter-sweet opportunity to see and photograph what just might have been one of the last occurrences of such an incredible sight, and say a final goodbye to the majestic Air India Boeing 747s,” he added.

Captain Rohit Bhasin, who once flew 747s said, “Boeing 747 -400 the queen in the sky stands as a remarkable achievement in aviation history combining longevity, versatility and enduring popularity, Had the pleasure of flying it for 10 years as a training captain, Air India 1 (VVIP fights).”

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Air India's Boeing 747 takes final flight from Mumbai with ‘wing wave’ manoeuvre
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On