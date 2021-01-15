Air quality continues to remain in severe category in NW India

The air quality continued to remain in the severe category at several places in North-Western India including Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, and Noida. Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 459 was in the same category on Friday morning.

“Wind speed has reduced across the plains of Northwest India. In Delhi, it is only around 6 mph and the wind direction is south-westerly. So, the air quality has deteriorated and there is little possibility of pollutants dispersing,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, who heads the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre.

Minimum temperatures are also likely to remain below normal in northwest India during the next three days, according to the India Meteorological Department. Dense to very dense fog and cold as well as severe cold conditions are likely in Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar over the next three days.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over the Southeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining Maldives. A trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to the Comorin area. Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with moderate thunderstorms and lightning is likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep over the weekend.