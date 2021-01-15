Delhi’s air quality remains in severe category; AQI reaches 459
Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the severe category at 7am on Friday, with the hourly average air quality index clocking 459.
On Thursday, the overall air quality index (AQI) in Delhi touched 429, in the severe zone, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A day before that, the 24-hour average AQI was 354, in the very poor category.
IMD scientists said the air quality in Delhi is also expected to get worse till January 18.
Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), warned that the coming week could be the “first extended extreme air pollution event for 2021”.
“The AQI is forecast to deteriorate rapidly in next three days. The combination of dense fog formation leading to secondary particulate formation under congenial conditions of high humidity, extremely low ventilation and shallow boundary layer height is a major reason for the predicted smog episode in the coming days,” the Safar forecast read.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 100 dead birds found in Thane amid bird flu outbreak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCP leader Khadse joins ED’s probe in Pune land deal case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Congress will not relent till farm laws are repealed', says Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 deaths in West Bengal cross 10,000-mark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US adds Xiaomi to its list of ‘Communist Chinese military companies’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Fight from front’: BJP leader to Sharad Pawar after Dhananjay Munde ‘exposed'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Govt welcomes SC order on farmers' agitation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers involved in opium cultivation in Bihar’s Gaya to get help to grown legal crops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Saddened by loss of lives in Karnataka road mishap': PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhya Pradesh corporation allows pork sale: Hindus, Muslims cite hurt sentiments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centra Vista: Construction work of new Parliament building begins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NGT directs govt to finalise EPR regime within 3 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination drive: PM Modi to address the nation on Saturday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Govt welcomes SC order on farmers' agitation', says agriculture minister Tomar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Gujarat IAS officer who joined BJP will fight Uttar Pradesh MLC elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox