Airbus shortlists four states for copter unit

Airbus Helicopters has shortlisted four locations in the country for setting up a production line for making H125 helicopters in partnership with Tata Adanced Systems Limited (TASL), the fourth such facility in the world and a shot in the arm for the government’s wide-ranging Make-in-India campaign, people in the industry said on Friday. The final assembly line (FAL) in India will be the first for a civil helicopter in the private sector and will initially produce 10 H125s a year. (Rahul Singh/HT Photo)

The final assessment of sites in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka is underway and an announcement is expected soon on where the single-engine helicopter will be assembled as the two firms target to roll the first H125 out of an Indian facility next year, the people added on condition of anonymity.

The factors that will guide the decision include how attractive the location is to employees, its suitability for industrial activity, and the logistics ecosystem, the people said.

The final assembly line (FAL) in India will be the first for a civil helicopter in the private sector and will initially produce 10 H125s a year, with production being ramped up as orders grow. Airbus Helicopters has projected a demand for 500 light helicopters of the H125 class in the country and south Asia during the next 20 years.

The partnership between Airbus Helicopters and TASL to assemble the H125 helicopters in the country was announced in January 2024 during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The 2.8-tonne H125 can carry up to six passengers, fly at a maximum altitude of 23,000 feet, has a range of 630km and a top speed of 250kmph. The roles it is suited for include commercial transport, law enforcement, emergency medical services, disaster management, offshore industry and firefighting.

These helicopters are currently produced only in France, the US and Brazil.

At the Indian FAL, TASL will handle major component assemblies, avionics and mission systems, flight controls, hydraulic circuits, fuel system and the engine; with support and guidance from Airbus Helicopters, including the training of Indian personnel in France.

The H125’s engine and gearbox will come from France, the main airframe from Germany, and the tail boom from Spain.

This will be the second FAL to be set up in India by Airbus. It is jointly executing a ₹21,935-crore project with TASL to equip the Indian Air Force (IAF) with 56 C-295 aircraft to modernise its transport fleet. In September 2021, the defence ministry signed the contract with Airbus Defence and Space to strengthen self-reliance in the key sector. The European aircraft maker is delivering 16 planes in flyaway condition, while the rest will be assembled in India at a Tata facility in Gujarat’s Vadodara city.

Last October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez jointly inaugurated the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara for manufacturing the C-295 transport aircraft, a watershed in the country’s private sector that will produce a military plane for the first time.

Airbus has already delivered several C-295s to the IAF and the last of the 16 flyaway aircraft is expected to join the fleet by August 2025. The first made-in-India C-295 will roll out of the Vadodara facility in September 2026 and the remaining 39 by August 2031. The IAF inducted its first C-295 in September 2023.