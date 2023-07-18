Home / India News / Aircraft carrying Sonia Gandhi, Rahul makes an emergency landing in Bhopal

Aircraft carrying Sonia Gandhi, Rahul makes an emergency landing in Bhopal

ByHT News Desk
Jul 18, 2023 08:40 PM IST

Aircraft carrying Sonia Gandhi, Rahul makes an emergency landing in Bhopal

The aircraft carrying former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi made an emergency landing at Bhopal airport due to bad weather. However, details like the reason behind the emergency landing of the aircraft and destination are not available.

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(ANI)
Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(ANI)

Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra said the aircraft is likely to take off for onward journey at around 9.30pm, reported PTI.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul attended the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru a few hours back.

“We are on the way to the airport after getting information about the emergency landing,” senior Congress leader Shoba Oza said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out