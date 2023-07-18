Aircraft carrying Sonia Gandhi, Rahul makes an emergency landing in Bhopal

The aircraft carrying former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi made an emergency landing at Bhopal airport due to bad weather. However, details like the reason behind the emergency landing of the aircraft and destination are not available. Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(ANI)

Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra said the aircraft is likely to take off for onward journey at around 9.30pm, reported PTI.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul attended the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru a few hours back.

“We are on the way to the airport after getting information about the emergency landing,” senior Congress leader Shoba Oza said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

