Aircraft technical glitches decreased over three years: Civil aviation minister

New Delhi: The number of technical issues reported by Indian airlines has decreased over the past three years, with 273 incidents recorded across 10,69,680 flights between January 2024 and January 2025, civil aviation minister Rammohan Naidu told Rajya Sabha on Monday. Union civil aviation minister Rammohan Naidu speaks in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. (Sansad Tv)

According to the government data, 2023 saw 390 technical faults across 11,94,777 flights, while 2022 reported 723 issues for 9,97,041 flights.

The minister, while responding to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) Dr. Medha Vishram Kulkarni said that the data from 2022 to 2024 indicated a reduction in the number of technical glitches reported by airlines.

He said, “The data available for the last three years (2022-2024) shows there is a decrease in the number of technical glitches reported by the airlines. Technical snags are general phenomena in aircraft which may be caused due to improper function/malfunction of components/ system/ accessories fitted on the aircraft.”

He also said that the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), ensures that the airline and the maintenance organisation comply with the regulatory requirements against which they have initially been approved through a system of surveillance, audits, spot checks, night surveillance etc.

“ In case of non-compliances, DGCA ensures that the airlines/ maintenance organisation take necessary corrective action. In case of violations, DGCA may initiate enforcement actions against the airline/ organisation/ personnel which may include warning, suspension or cancellation of approval/ certificate/ licence including imposition of financial penalty,” the minister said.

Separately, replying to CPI(M) MP John Brittas on excessive airfares, minister of state for civil aviation, Murlidhar Mohol said that rules empower the DGCA to issue orders and directions to airlines who establish excessive or predatory tariff or have indulged in oligopolistic practice.

“The reasonable tariff established by airlines under the Aircraft Rules 1937 is required to be published on their websites,” Mohol said.

When asked about the action taken by the DGCA against the airlines, he said, “Tariff Monitoring Unit (TMU) of DGCA monitors airfares on the selected routes by using airlines websites on monthly basis to ensure that the airlines do not charge airfares outside the range declared under Rule..In the last 5 years, TMU analysis has shown that all airlines are in compliance of rule…”