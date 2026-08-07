Airline technical defects hit five-year high in 2025: Govt data

The number of significant technical defects reported by Indian scheduled airlines rose to a five-year high in 2025, according to data tabled in the Lok Sabha by the civil aviation ministry on Thursday.

The number of aircraft accidents, however, remained limited over the five-year period. (Representative photo)

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In a written reply to lawmaker Shyamkumar Daulat Barve, minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol said that 889 significant technical defects were reported during flight operations in 2025, up from 692 in 2024.

The number of significant technical defects were 487 in 2023, 528 in 2022, and 514 in 2021, as per data tabled by Mohol.

The number of aircraft accidents, however, remained limited over the five-year period.

Indian scheduled airlines reported four accidents in 2021, one in 2022, zero in 2023 and 2024, and one in 2025, Mohol said in his reply.

The data also show a rise in safety violations by airlines and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) organisations that resulted in enforcement action by the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

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{{^usCountry}} As per the data, these cases increased from one in 2021 to seven in 2022, 24 in 2023, 31 in 2024, and 42 in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the data, these cases increased from one in 2021 to seven in 2022, 24 in 2023, 31 in 2024, and 42 in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister said the DGCA has laid down Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs), safety advisories, directives, and other regulatory instructions to ensure safe aircraft operations.

“For monitoring compliance, DGCA has a systematic safety oversight mechanism encompassing all aircraft and airport operators. The safety oversight process includes regulatory audits, night surveillance, ramp inspections, spot checks and special audits. DGCA publishes the Annual Surveillance Plan (ASP) on its website. The findings of audits, surveillance and spot checks are followed up with the operator concerned for compliance,” the reply read.

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According to the ministry, compliance with the action taken by the operator is verified during the next audit/surveillance.

“In case of any violation or non compliance with the regulations detected during an audit/surveillance, enforcement action, including imposition of financial penalty, is taken by DGCA,” Mohol said.