Airlines can’t bar passenger for disability, reduced mobility: New DGCA rule

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday directed airlines to not stop passengers from boarding their flight based on their disability or reduced mobility.

The aviation regulator also mandated that airlines get a doctor’s opinion before deciding to bar passengers from boarding the plane on the ground that their condition may deteriorate during the flight. If the airline still decides to bar the passenger, the civil aviation requirements (CAR) notified by the regulator require that the official concerned conveys the decision and the reasons in writing.

“Airline shall not refuse carriage of any person on the basis of disability and/or reduced mobility. However, in case, an airline perceives that the health of such a passenger may deteriorate in-flight, the said passenger will have to be examined by a Doctor in person - who shall in his/her opinion, categorically state the medical condition and whether the passenger is fit to fly or not. After obtaining the medical opinion, the airline shall take an appropriate decision on the carriage of such passengers. In case of refusal of carriage by the airline, it shall inform the passenger in writing with the reasons therein immediately,” DGCA said in a statement announcing the change in the regulations.

The change in rules comes after IndiGo airline officials in May barred a specially abled child from boarding the plane from Ranchi, provoking outrage on and off social media. Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia conveyed his displeasure at the incident, saying no human being should have to go through such an experience. The airline later expressed regret over the incident and claimed that it “made the best possible decision under difficult circumstances” as the boy was in a “state of panic”.

The DGCA also set up a three-member panel to investigate the case, and issued notice to the airline on grounds that it had handled the passengers inappropriately resulting in “certain non-conformances with the applicable regulations”.

The incident was shared by a fellow passenger on Facebook. “The Indigo staff announced that the child would not be allowed to take the flight. That he was a risk to other passengers. That he would have to become ‘normal’, before he could be travel-worthy. And the staff then went on to state something on lines of ‘behaviours such as this, and that of drunk passengers, deems them unfit to travel,” the Facebook post written by Manisha Gupta said.

According to the post, there were doctors present among the passengers who asked the airport staff to consult the airport doctor, the post said. There was a government official who emerged from the crowd of passengers and said that the child has the right to travel.

