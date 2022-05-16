IndiGo handling was inappropriate: DGCA on Ranchi incident

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a notice to private carrier IndiGo after a fact-finding committee found the airline staff to have “inappropriately” handled the case of a special needs child by denying him boarding at Ranchi airport earlier this month.

In a statement on Monday, the aviation regulator said the notice was issued over “non-conformances” with regulations, and that the airline was asked to submit its response on the matter by May 26.

“A fact-finding enquiry was ordered by DGCA into the unfortunate event of denied boarding to a special child along with the family at Ranchi Airport by Indigo Airline on 7th May 2022… The findings… prima facie indicate inappropriate handling of passengers by the Indigo staff thereby resulting in certain non-conformances with the applicable regulations,” the aviation regular said.

The airline has, therefore, been issued a show-cause notice to explain “why suitable enforcement action should not be taken against them for the non-conformances”, it added.

On May 7, the airline denied boarding to the differently-abled child for a Ranchi-Hyderabad flight. The incident came to light after other passengers posted on social media about an altercation between the ground staff and the family, which was supported by fellow passengers who asked for the child to be allowed on board.

Expressing regret over the incident, IndiGo on May 9 said it had “made the best possible decision under difficult circumstances” as the boy was in a “state of panic”. On Monday, the airline said it has received the notice.

“We have received the communication from DGCA on the matter and will respond in due course,” an airline spokesperson said.

While the DGCA formed a three-member fact-finding team to probe the incident, Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said he was personally investigating the case. There is zero-tolerance for such behaviour and appropriate action will be taken after the investigation, he asserted on May 9.

In its statement, the DGCA said the committee has submitted its report and the airline has been given 10 days to submit its response.

“To meet the ends of justice, the airline has been provided an opportunity for a personal hearing as well as for making written submissions in the next ten days from today i.e. till May 26,” it said.

“After hearing their submissions, appropriate action as per law would be taken,” it added.

The DGCA also said that the “proceedings of the committee were partly held in the open and partly in-camera as per the request of the affected family.”