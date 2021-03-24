Home / India News / Airlines may ban 15 passengers for not following Covid-19 norms on flights
india news

Airlines may ban 15 passengers for not following Covid-19 norms on flights

The regulator allows carriers to ban passengers (putting them on no-fly list) for three to 24 months for not following the rules.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 10:49 PM IST
The DGCA had on March 13 asked airlines to de-board passengers who do not wear their masks "properly" despite repeated warnings.(PTI file photo)

Fifteen passengers, who were found violating Covid-19 norms on domestic flights of three airlines this month, may be banned for three months by the carriers, senior officials of aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.

The DGCA had on March 13 asked airlines to de-board passengers who do not wear their masks "properly" despite repeated warnings and take action against them as per its rules.

The regulator allows carriers to ban passengers (putting them on no-fly list) for three to 24 months for not following the rules.

Senior DGCA officials said nine passengers of IndiGo, four of Alliance Air and two passengers of AirAsia India were found violating Covid-19 norms between March 15 and March 23.

While most of these passengers refused to wear masks onboard the flights, others refused to put on PPE gowns that are compulsory for those sitting in middle seats, they added.

The officials said the three airlines may put these 15 passengers on their no-fly list for a period of three months.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

All Assam Students' Union holds 11-hr dharna against JP Nadda's CAA announcement

Covid 2nd wave highlights: Doubling time, new mutant, highest spike in Maha

Odisha reports 170 new Covid cases, highest spike in 45 days

Telangana leads list of states where private hospitals contributed maximum
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 dgca
TRENDING TOPICS
Kangana Ranaut
IPL 2021
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP