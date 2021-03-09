Airport, medical college to be built in UP's Lalitpur: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that an airport will be constructed in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur.
"An airport will be constructed in Lalitpur. Now, wherever you want to go from here, you will be able to visit in a short time," Adityanath said.
He added that a medical college will also be constructed soon in the district.
The chief minister was speaking at the launch of 'Bandai Dam' in Lalitpur today. He is on a two-day visit to the state's Bundelkhand region, overseeing construction work of the expressway that is being developed in Jalaun's Ladpur.
Yogi Adityanath also promised that Lalitpur will be connected to a pre-existing network of roads so as to drastically cut down travel time to the national capital. He added that affordable housing and power connections, along with health insurances, will be provided to the residents by the state government.
(With inputs from agencies)
