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Ajit Doval meets Russia's maritime board chief Patrushev with focus on Arctic trade corridor, defence collaboration

Doval and Patrushev also exchanged views on key global developments and reaffirmed the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in strategic sectors

Updated on: May 29, 2026 10:16 pm IST
By Shishir Gupta
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India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Nikolai Patrushev, aide to the Russian President and chairman of Russia’s Maritime Board, in Moscow on May 29.

NSA Ajit Doval met Nikolai Patrushev, Aide to President and Chairman of the Maritime Board of Russia on 29 May 2026 in Moscow, Russia.

The two leaders reviewed the progress of proposals discussed during Patrushev’s visit to New Delhi in November 2025, focusing on maritime connectivity, shipbuilding cooperation, defence collaboration, and the training of sailors for operations in polar waters.

The meeting was significant from India's perspective as New Delhi is exploring new shipping routes for transporting energy resources such as oil and natural gas. The Arctic route, which Moscow is promoting as an alternative trade corridor linking Asia and Europe, could reduce shipping times and strengthen India's access to Arctic resources and emerging trade networks. It will also help diversify shipping corridors, reducing dependence on chokepoints such as the Suez Canal, Hormuz Strait.

They also exchanged views on key regional and global developments and reaffirmed the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in strategic sectors.

As part of the visit, the Russian side also facilitated a tour of the National Space Center and the Joint Industry Information Centre of Roscosmos, Russia's state space corporation.

Doval also met Myanmar's National Security Adviser Tin Aung San to discuss cooperation in security, defence and connectivity, while exchanging views on regional developments. The engagements reflect India's continued efforts to deepen cooperation with key partners across its neighbourhood and the broader Eurasian region.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shishir Gupta

Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

ajit doval nsa russia
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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