Ajit Doval's dare on Operation Sindoor: ‘Show me one photo of any damage in India’

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday said that India targeted nine terror targets in Pakistan with precision under Operation Sindoor and added that the entire operation took only 23 minutes. India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 18, 2025.(AFP)

Speaking at the 62nd convocation of IIT Madras, Ajit Doval also called for the development of indigenous technology.

“We have to develop our indigenous technology. Mention of Sindoor was made here. We are really proud of how much of indigenous content was there...We decided to have 9 terrorist targets in the criss-cross of Pakistan, it was not in the border areas. We missed none. We hit nowhere else except that,” Doval was quoted as saying by ANI.

“It was precise to the point where we knew who was where. Entire operation took 23 minutes...” he added.

Also Read | ISI chief in room, NSA Ajit Doval asks SCO members to abandon double standards on terror

He also criticised foreign media for their reportage on Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, and challenged them to show any visuals of any destruction in India.

“Foreign press said that Pakistan did that and this...You tell me one photograph, one image, which shows any damage to any Indian (structure), even a glass pane having been broken…” Doval said, according to ANI.

Also Read | Not just Pakistan, India faced 3 adversaries in Operation Sindoor: Army

"They wrote these things and put out things...The images only showed 13 air bases in Pakistan before and after 10th May, whether it was in Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, Chaklala...I am only telling you what the foreign media put out on the basis of images...We are capable of doing that (damage to Pakistani air bases..." the NSA added.

India's Operation Sindoor



India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7 when the military hit nine terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing more than 100 terrorists.

It was New Delhi’s direct military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike that killed 26 people. The operation triggered four days of strikes and counterstrikes with drones, missiles and long-range weapons before the two sides reached an understanding on stopping all military action on May 10.