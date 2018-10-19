Ajit Jogi will not contest Chhattisgarh assembly polls, says son Amit Jogi

Former chief minister and Chhattisgarh Janata Congress (JCC) leader Ajit Jogi will not fight upcoming assembly election but will concentrate on campaigning for his alliance partners, his son Amit Jogi said Friday.

Amit Jogi said that JCC has formed a ‘grand alliance’ with Bahujan Samaj Party and Communist Party of India (CPI) and the alliance has decided that Ajit Jogi will not contest in the election to the 90-member state legislative assembly.

“He (Ajit Jogi) will concentrate on the whole state and will campaign for all the candidates instead of fighting elections himself. The aim is to strengthen the party campaign and form the government in Chhattisgarh,” said Amit.

Ajit Jogi, Chhattisgarh’s first chief minister had earlier announced that he will fight against incumbent CM Raman Singh from Rajanandgaon seat and was campaigning in the constituency for the last two months. The party is yet to decide who will replace Jogi as candidate in Rajanandgaon.

On September 20, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) tied up with the JCC to contest the assembly polls. BSP chief Mayawati had said that JCC will fight on 55 seats while BSP will be contesting on 35 seats.

The JCC has announced the names of 45 candidates so far.

But after the Communist Party of India (CPI) also allied the JCC last Sunday, Jogi’s party has pulled out of two seats to let the Communists contest from Konta and Dantewada.

Jogi will be campaigning for the candidates in Bastar region between October 20 and 24.

In the 2013 Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, the CPI got 0.66% of the votes and it had lost all 13 seats it had contested but the party has decisive votes in Konta and Dantewada constituencies of Bastar rgion

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 14:23 IST