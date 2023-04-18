Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'No truth…': NCP leader Ajit Pawar dismisses talk of joining BJP

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2023 02:26 PM IST

Ajit Pawar to join BJP?

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar insisted Tuesday there is 'no truth' to rumours he is about to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. "I am with NCP… not going anywhere (and) nobody (has) taken signatures of any MLAs. These are all baseless speculations," the former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra told reporters.

Although Ajit Pawar himself has denied that anything is in the works, the fact that his name did not figure in the case involving an alleged fraud in State Cooperative (MSC) Bank has sparked speculation. (HT)(HT_PRINT)
