'No truth…': NCP leader Ajit Pawar dismisses talk of joining BJP
Ajit Pawar to join BJP?
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar insisted Tuesday there is 'no truth' to rumours he is about to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. "I am with NCP… not going anywhere (and) nobody (has) taken signatures of any MLAs. These are all baseless speculations," the former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra told reporters.
