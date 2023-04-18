Sharad in damage control amid buzz over Ajit move

MUMBAI: Adding fuel to speculation over senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar wanting to join hands with the ruling BJP in Maharashtra, two MLAs from the Ajit camp came out openly in support of the leader even as party chief Sharad Pawar launched a damage-control exercise. Nationalist Congress Party leaders Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT Photo)

NCP MLAs Anna Bansode and Manikrao Kokate – both considered close to Ajit – said they will remain loyal to him no matter what. Speaking to news channel TV9 Marathi, Bansode said: “I had extended full support to Ajit Pawar even in November 2019 when he tried to form a government with the BJP incumbent CM Devendra Fadnavis. I am still loyal to him and will stand by him in whatever decision he may take in the future.”

Bansode said Ajit has called a meeting of MLAs in Mumbai on Tuesday and he is going to attend.

However, Ajit Pawar clarified that he has not called any meeting of MLAs or party office-bearers. He also clarified that he was in Mumbai and did not schedule any programme for Monday. The clarification was in response to rumours that he had again gone incommunicado on Monday.

Meanwhile, close aides of the NCP chief launched a damage-control exercise.

NCP MLA Sunil Bhusara said: “All this going on about Ajit Pawar is nothing but rumours. I do not see this happening. He is not going anywhere. All the decisions are being taken by Pawar saheb only. All the MLAs are with the party.” faisal malik

