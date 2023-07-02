Ajit Pawar explains why he joined Shinde-Fadnavis govt: 'PM Modi taking India ahead'

This is not the first time that Ajit Pawar praised PM Modi's leadership. But on Sunday, he praised PM Modi's leadership as the new deputy chief minister of Maharashtra as he explained why he joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government straight from the role of the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly. "If we can go with Shiv Sena, we can go with the BJP. It is for the state's development," Ajit Pawar said in a press conference after the surprise swearing-in on Sunday.

Ajit Pawar says why he joined Shinde-Fadnavis govt: 'PM Modi taking India ahead'

‘Double-engine now a triple-engine govt’: Eknath Shinde welcomes Ajit Pawar to NDA

"There can be no doubt that PM Modi is working towards developing the country," Ajit Pawar said adding that he resigned from the post of the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.

In a critique of the opposition unity in which Sharad Pawar is playing a significant role, Ajit Pawar said the opposition is trying to come together and there have been meetings but there is no output of these meetings as the opposition parties have different situations in each state.

"I have not seen a single leader from the opposition who is fighting for the cause of the country. In fact, since 1984 no leader singlehandedly led the country. But PM Modi has been doing it for the last nine years. He is popular abroad. We want to join his development," Ajit Pawar said.

"Our party was set up in Chhagan Bhujbal house and we took the party forward. We need to bring in new faces to theparty and will try. We don't bother to answer criticism. We want Centre funds from Maharashtra. Most NCP MLAs are with us. We will fight all elections as NCP with party symbol and banner," Ajit Pawar said.

Don't worry; We are the NCP: Ajit Pawar

In his press conference, Ajit Pawar said all MLAs are with him and there is no need to worry as the party is with him. "We have informed the leadership. The priority has been given to the majority," Ajit Pawar said.

(With inputs from Yogesh Naik)

