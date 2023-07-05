'Retire... give way to new blood': Ajit Pawar's sharp appeal to uncle Sharad

National Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday convened separate meetings in Mumbai. As many as 29 of 53 NCP MLAs were present at the party meeting convened by Ajit Pawar, while the Sharad Pawar camp appeared to have 17 legislators. The Ajit Pawar faction also took affidavits from party workers to show their allegiance at MET Bandra. Speaking to his supporters, Ajit said:

“BJP had offered us to join the government after the MVA government was toppled in 2017. We had preliminary talks with them but Sharad Pawar dragged his feet last minute. ”

“Our leader (Sharad Pawar) was ready to go with BJP in 2017 to be part of the state government but wanted Sena to be out. To this, the BJP said no. If the Sena was communal then, why did he join hands with Sena in 2019?”

“I want to become Maharashtra chief minister to implement certain plans I have for people's welfare.”

“If government servants retire at 58-60 and leaders at 75, why our leader wants to continue in power? Why is he so adamant and not ready to pass the baton to the new generation…?"

"I still appeal our leader (Sharad Pawar) to retire and give way to the new blood."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}