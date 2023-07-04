‘Only with permission’: Sharad Pawar slams nephew Ajit Pawar for using his photo at new office

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar took a dig at his rebel nephew and newly-appointed deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar for keeping his portrait without his ‘permission’ at the new party office in south Mumbai. His remarks came after a photograph of him was seen kept inside the office of the Ajit Pawar-led faction. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. (ANI)

"Those who betrayed my ideology and with whom I have ideological differences cannot use my photograph," he told reporters in Mumbai without taking his nephew's name.

Ajit Pawar moved into a new office after he was initially being locked out citing keys to the bungalow found to be missing. He along with his eight loyalists jumped ship and joined the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition Maharashtra government.

Sharad Pawar reiterated that Jayant Patil is the state president of the party and added that it was his prerogative to call the shots on who should use his photograph. "Only the party of which I am the national president and Jayant Patil the state president can use my photograph," he said.

Notably, the Ajit Pawar faction had earlier removed Patil as the state president of the party and appointed Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare in his place.

Responding to the reaction, NCP leader (Ajit Pawar faction) Praful Patel said Sharad Pawar's picture was used to show their reference towards him.

"Sharad Pawar is our mentor and Guru...we will always respect and regard him and his position, he is a father figure to all of us. We are using his picture not out of disrespect, but we are showing our reference towards him," he told news agency ANI.

