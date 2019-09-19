Ajoy Kumar, former Jharkhand Congress chief, joins AAP

india

Former Jharkhand Congress president Ajoy Kumar joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital on Thursday.

Kumar, a former Indian Police Service officer, had quit the Congress post last month on a bitter note after accusing the senior party leaders, demanding his resignation following loss in Lok Sabha elections, of “nepotism” and working for “personal interests”.

The Congress appointed another former cop, Rameshwar Oraon as its Jharkhand unit president.

Joining the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday in presence of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Kumar said he was joining AAP to contribute in the “alternative politics” the party was providing through its governance in Delhi.

“I am joining AAP with sole aim of contributing in taking the movement of providing alternative politics forward. AAP government has done great work in the field of education, health, power and water. It needs to be taken in other parts of the country,” Kumar said.

The 57-yearold started his political journey in 2011 when he contested on ticket of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P), led by Babulal Marandi, and won the Jamshedpur Lok Sabha by-election. However, he lost the seat in 2014 general election. He subsequently joined the Congress in August 2014 and was appointed Congress national spokesperson. In November 2017, he was appointed Jharkhand Congress president.

After the Lok Sabha elections this year, he had announced that he will contest from Jamshedpur (west) set in the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. AAP will also test the waters in the state polls.

