Punjab encounter: What cops recovered from gangsters involved in Moose Wala murder
india news

Punjab encounter: What cops recovered from gangsters involved in Moose Wala murder

Two gangsters – Jagroop Singh alias Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu – were neutralised today in a village near Attari border in Punjab.
Amritsar: Punjab Police personnel during an encounter with gangsters suspected to be involved in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case near Attari in Amritsar, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (PTI Photo) 
Published on Jul 20, 2022 05:43 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police recovered an AK-47 and ‘heavy ammunition’ from the two gangsters – involved in the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala – who were shot dead in an encounter with the unit on Wednesday.

Also Read | Punjab encounter ends: 2 accused in Moose Wala murder killed near Attari border

“An AK-47 rifle and 0.30mm pistol recovered from the house where they were hiding. We have also recovered a bag and it will be opened after its forensic examination. Our forensic team will inspect the spot,” said additional director-general of police (ADGP) Pramod Ban, the Task Force head, while speaking to the media.

The officer further said that of the six shooters who opened fire at Moose Wala in Mansa on May 29, two were absconding. “Today, both the gangsters—Jagroop Singh alias Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu—have been killed in exchange of fire,”

Wednesday's operation took place at Hoshiar Nagar village near Attari border in Amritsar in the border state; Mannu and Roopa had been hiding in a farmhouse in the village. The Anti-Gangster Task Force carried out the raid after receiving information that the gangsters were hiding there.

According to a senior police officer who was present at the spot, some policemen, too, received bullet injuries in the exchange of gunfire that followed.

HT News Desk

Topics
sidhu moose wala encounter punjab police
