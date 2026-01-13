Akasa Air Pune-Bengaluru flight offloaded due to last-minute technical ‘glitch’: What happened?

Travellers on an Akasa Air service from Pune to Bengaluru faced an unexpected delay on Tuesday when they were asked to disembark after spending nearly 90 minutes inside the aircraft due to a technical issue shortly before take-off. The airline has not provided a new departure schedule, said a passenger. (REUTERS)

The flight, operated using a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, was scheduled to leave Pune at 8:50 am, with boarding commencing around 8:10 am, said a passenger who was on board at the time, according to a report by news agency PTI.

The passenger said the Bengaluru-bound flight, numbered QP1312, had completed boarding and was preparing for departure when a last-minute fault was identified. As a result, the airline decided to offload all passengers from the aircraft at Pune airport.

There was no clarity on a revised departure schedule, the passenger added. Akasa Air has not yet responded officially regarding the incident.

Recently, Akasa Air had called off its international services operating to and from Jeddah, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi in late November, citing safety concerns after a large volcanic ash cloud from recent eruptions in Ethiopia drifted into major air routes between India and the Gulf region.

In a similar incident, an Air India aircraft operating from Delhi to Vijayawada was rerouted to Jaipur on Monday after an elderly traveller onboard suffered a sudden medical emergency shortly after the flight departed.

In another instance, two Air India flights departing from India and bound for different cities in the United Kingdom were forced to divert last week after encountering adverse weather conditions, with one aircraft originally scheduled to land at London’s Heathrow Airport and the other at Birmingham.

(With inputs from PTI)